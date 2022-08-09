Israel: Majority of voters want parties to push for civil marriage - poll

The survey shows that 73% of secular voters in Israel want their party to address the issue in next elections

Making civil marriage an option in Israel is an important political issue for the majority of voters, according to a poll conducted by the Smith Institute for the Hiddush Foundation for Religious Freedom and Equality.

The survey showed that 73 percent of secular voters in Israel want their party to address the matter in the upcoming elections. The numbers are exceptionally high among Labor (94 percent) and Meretz voters (95 percent). They are followed by 73 percent of Yesh Atid voters, 76 percent of Yisrael Beiteinu voters and 71 percent of the Blue and White - New Hope voters.

"This question is very important due to the intention expressed by some of the leaders of the coalition parties who are aware of the importance of freedom of marriage," Hiddush told The Jerusalem Post.

Despite the coalition agreements including a demand for an alternative to Rabbinate marriage, which is the only option for couples under the Israeli law, the issue wasn’t approached by the parties.

"Now these leaders are expressing an aspiration for partnership with the ultra-Orthodox parties in the next coalition, and because it's clear that these [ultra-Orthodox] parties are those who prevented a civil marriage law up to now, Hiddush checked if civil marriage is important for their voters," the foundation was quoted as saying.

Despite Orthodox political parties opposing civil marriage, the poll shows that nearly half of all Israeli adults want their party to push for this option in the upcoming elections scheduled on November 1.

Earlier in July, the Central District Court ruled that Israel’s Interior Ministry is obliged to recognize hundreds of online marriages registered through Zoom in the US state of Utah during the pandemic. The decision means that Israeli couples can now wed in a civil ceremony without leaving the country, which was a popular, but costly, alternative to religious procedure.