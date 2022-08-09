The second-most pressing issue for Israelis was the identity of the party leader, at 24%

The Israeli Voice Index published a poll on Sunday that found that the main factor influencing Israelis' consideration when voting is the party's platform on economic issues.

When asked what factors most strongly influence the decision on which party to vote for ahead of the November elections, 44 percent of Israelis said the party's platform on the high cost of living.

Additionally, an overwhelming majority of Israelis believe that the cost of living in their country is high compared to other countries. The average rise in expenses - as reported by respondents - is 8.5 percent, while incomes are said to have remained the same or even fallen, the Israeli Voice Index found.

Over a quarter of Israelis believe that any government formed following the election would be unable to address the high cost of living properly.

The second-most pressing issue for Israelis was the identity of the party leader, far behind at 24 percent. Followed by the party's platform on issues with religion and state at 14 percent.

Some 27 percent of Jewish respondents reported that the main factor in their voting decision was the identity of the party leader, while only 10 percent of Arabs chose this option.

The identity of the party leader was more important for those who identify as right-wing (48 percent) compared to those who identify as center and left-wing, who say that the party leader and the party's candidate list are equally important (42 percent).

A notable share of those interviewed, 20 percent, have yet to decide which party they will vote for.