Israel: 50% of eligible men using Maccabi received monkeypox vaccine

Some 50 percent of the Israeli population eligible for the monkeypox vaccine by the Maccabi health fund are now vaccinated, with the health service calling on the remaining qualified people to get the vaccine.

Maccabi said that since the launch of the monkeypox vaccination campaign in Israel in early August, 600 appointments had been made at its health centers, with a total of 560 doses administered nationwide.

The health fund said that about 1,200 of its members meet the Health Ministry's eligibility criteria for vaccination. The highest rate of vaccination was in Tel Aviv.

"It is encouraging that in one week, we were able to vaccinate half of the targeted population in Maccabi, in accordance with the guidelines established by the Health Ministry. It is now important that the remaining men who meet the criteria get vaccinated as well, in order to preserve their health and that of their loved ones," said Dr. Shirley Shapira Ben David, head of infectious diseases at the health fund.

Maccabi was the first health fund in the country to open screening stations at the end of July, just after Israel received the first 5,000 doses of the vaccine.

According to Health Ministry guidelines, men over the age of 18 who are at high risk of exposure to the virus are given priority to receive the vaccine, including those born in or after 1980 who are receiving treatment to prevent HIV infection, have been diagnosed with HIV or have been diagnosed since January 1, 2022, with an active sexually transmitted disease such as syphilis, chlamydia or gonorrhea.