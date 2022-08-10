Ex-Israeli soldier who trained slain military dog: 'Indifference kills'

'This is a reality where you don't try to solve the conflict, but only manage it,' the soldier writes

Ben Silberstein, the Israeli military (IDF) soldier who trained the canine Zili, shared his thoughts about the media coverage of the dog's death on his personal Facebook, comparing it to coverage regarding the death of a 5-year-old girl in Gaza during Operation "Breaking Dawn."

"I assume a lot of you know me (and all my siblings) as Zili. Yes, yes, like the name of the dog that was killed this morning in Nablus," Silberstein, who is known as Zili, wrote.

He continued that he knows "there are chances that there will be some people who will not like this post."

"This is a reality in which the IDF knows that the missile that killed several civilians in Gaza is a missile fired by the jihadist group and reacts to it quickly, but when it knows that the missile that killed children is its own, suddenly there is silence. No one apologizes, no one publishes their name. This indifference kills," he noted.

"The reality in which we live is a reality that an Israeli dog that is killed captures more media coverage than a 5-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed in Gaza. This is a reality in which they do not try to solve the conflict, but only manage it. A reality that will result in many more deaths - dogs, soldiers and civilians."

Israel Police An Israeli special forces police officer with Zili, the veteran Yamam K-9 dog, in an undated photo at an undisclosed location.

"I am indeed a dog person, but I am also a people person. The death of a 5-year-old girl saddens me, the indifference to her death saddens me. And an elderly woman, who is a very close friend of mine, who lives under occupation and is afraid to leave her home, hurts my heart more than a dog who was killed while in operational activity."

He stressed that he loved Zili, adding, "Even now - I hope he helps me bring up an issue that is important to me to be discussed and that I hope will even better protect me and my friends in the future."