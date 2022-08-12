Israel: 13 dead in three days of road accidents

There have been 213 traffic fatalities in Israel this year, compared to 361 in 2021

Two men trying to rescue victims of a car accident were killed early Friday morning after being hit by a vehicle as they walked across Highway 4 in southern Israel.

In total, thirteen people died in road accidents in Israel in just three days.

The night before, a mother and her two daughters – both under the age of 10 – died in a bus when it crashed into a bus stop in Jerusalem.

Hours earlier on Thursday, a 54-year-old woman and her seven-year-old niece from the Arab city of Qalansawe died when a car and a truck collided at the Be’erotayim Junction along Route 57 near Netanya, central Israel.

That morning, a 40-year-old truck driver also died in a collision with another truck in the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon.

On Wednesday night, two people died in a car accident on Route 5 in the West Bank when a Palestinian driving a stolen car collided with another car being driven by an Israeli man.

Less than an hour after that, a 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving another motorcycle and a car near the northern Israeli town of Kafr Qara.

A December report from the National Road Safety Authority found that 2021 was the deadliest year on the road since 2017.

According to the report, there have been 213 traffic fatalities in Israel this year as of Thursday morning. In 2021, 361 people died in road accidents, including 113 cyclists, motorcyclists, and e-scooter riders, an increase of 11 percent compared to the previous three years.