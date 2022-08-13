In the past year 364 Israelis were killed in traffic incidents

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Saturday deplored a week of fatal traffic accidents that saw 18 Israelis lose their lives, urging caution on the road.

"18 precious Israeli women and men lost their lives in traffic accidents this week," he wrote on Twitter. "18 worlds extinguished. This shocking."

"The fight to eradicate traffic accidents is the fight for all our lives. I beseech all of you - drive, bike and walk carefully. Safeguard yourselves, those who are close to you and all of us!"

The chain of fatalities included two young children and their mother killed on Thursday after a bus lost control and crashed into a store in Jerusalem.

Also on Thursday, a 54-year-old woman and her seven-year-old niece from the Arab city of Qalansawe died when a car and a truck collided at the Be’erotayim Junction along Route 57 near Netanya, central Israel.

