3 Israeli universities among world's top 100 academic institutions

Harvard tops Shanghai rankings for 20th straight year

Three Israeli universities feature in the list of the top 100 academic institutions of 2022 compiled by the prestigious Shanghai Ranking of World Universities, released on Monday.

All have improved their ranking compared to the previous year.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem comes in at 77th, its highest ranking since 2015 (when it ranked 67th). It has jumped 13 places since 2021. The institution ranked 17th in the world in mathematics and communication, and 30th in law.

Haifa's Technion ranked 83rd, up 11 places from 2021. This is their highest ranking since 2018, when they ranked 77th.

Finally, the Weizmann Institute of Science also ranks 83rd, up nine places from 2021. This is the institution's highest score since the rankings were introduced in 2003.

Professor Asher Cohen, president of the Hebrew University, hailed the findings as "a proof of academic excellence" and praised the researchers for their work in "multiple and diverse fields."

With Harvard in first place for the 20th consecutive year, American universities still top the Shanghai rankings.

US and UK establishments take the first 10 places: eight American universities and two British occupy the top of the 2022 edition of this world ranking of the best establishments of higher education, carried out since 2003 by the cabinet independent Shanghai Ranking Consultancy.

Enthroned in first place, Harvard is once again ahead of its compatriot Stanford. This year, another American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), took third place on the podium, relegating Britain's Cambridge to fourth.

Then there are the American universities Berkeley (5th) and Princeton (6th) then the British Oxford (7th).

A total of 39 US universities are in the top 100.

The Shanghai Rankings, first published in 2003, annually ranks academic institutions around the world according to objective criteria: the number of Nobel Prizes and other prestigious awards won by teaching staff and graduate students, the number most cited researchers in their discipline or the number of publications in the journals Science and Nature.