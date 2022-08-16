Israel: Autopsy of murdered child overturned following petition, protests

'This reminds us of all the wrongdoings of the state, how the country keeps trying to destroy our religion'

Israel’s High Court of Justice on Monday overturned a decision to perform an autopsy on a Jerusalem child who was allegedly strangled to death by his uncle, following a petition by the boy’s family and protests by religious Jews.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish Israelis took to the streets across four cities – Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in, and Bnei Brak – on Sunday night in protest against a ruling by the Jerusalem Magistrates Court that an autopsy must be performed on the four-year-old toddler.

Demonstrators blocked major roads, threw stones at police, and lit garbage cans on fire.

Observant, religious Jews generally consider autopsies to be forbidden unless they can immediately help save the life of others, such as through organ donation.

"We are furious at the authorities for taking a child who unfortunately passed away and is on his way to heaven. Now the authorities wish to cut him into pieces,” said Yehuda, an ultra-Orthodox protestor.

“This reminds us of all the wrongdoings of the state, how the country keeps trying to destroy our religion.”

Police believe the boy’s uncle, who has a history of psychiatric problems and is in police custody, murdered him. The initial ruling stated that an autopsy was necessary to legally charge the perpetrator with the strangling.

But the boy’s family petitioned the top court to have the ruling overturned for religious reasons.

“I am very glad the Supreme Court, who we normally do not trust, has accepted the right position," said Itzahak, another ultra-Orthodox protestor.

Following the granting of the petition, protestors burst into celebration and quickly dispersed.