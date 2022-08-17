Israel: Education minister accuses FM of failing to reach deal on teachers wages

'Liberman told me at the start of July that he wants a deal within two weeks'

Israel’s Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton on Tuesday said that the country’s Finance Ministry “does not want a deal” with the Teachers Union that staged nationwide strikes demanding a raise in wages.

In an interview on Channel 12, Shasha-Biton pointed out that two weeks weeks before the beginning of the new school year in Israel, the negotiations between the Finance Ministry and the teachers were stalled.

“(The Finance Ministry) does not care about teachers, parents or students. As far as they are concerned, negotiations can drag until December,” she said, adding that the offer previously put forward by the Finance Ministry “is not a reality.”

According to her, some “officials” in the Finance Ministry “do not want a deal” and oppose raising teachers’ wages, which the Teachers Union have been asking for since January.

"Liberman told me at the start of July that he wants a deal within two weeks," Shasha-Biton said, noting that she "still believes him."

The Education Ministry, according to its head, presented a “clear outline” for a possible deal assuring that “new teachers have a future and veteran teachers have financial stability.”

However, despite the previous school year ending with nationwide strikes that disrupted education process, talks between the Finance Ministry and the union reached dead-end.

Earlier in June, Shasha-Biton revealed that Israel’s education system currently lacks nearly 6,000 teachers, citing low wages and discontent with working conditions as main reasons for this shortage.

According to the Finance Ministry’s report for the 2020-2021 academic year, there has been a significant increase in the number of young educators leaving teaching. Their monthly salaries can be as low as $2,000, while school principals’ wages reach nearly $8,000.