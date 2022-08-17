Israel welcomes 225 immigrants from US, Canada

75,000 immigrants from the USA and Canada came to Israel over the last 20 years

Over two hundred new immigrants from 19 US states and one Canadian province landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday.

The charter flight by El Al Airlines was organized by Nefesh B’Nefesh, a non-profit organization that celebrates 20 years of facilitating North American immigration to Israel, in partnership with Israel’s Immigration Ministry, the Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael (KKL), and the Jewish National Fund-USA.

The immigrants joined dozens more who landed earlier this week in Israel and tens of thousands of immigrants that Nefesh B’Nefesh brought to the Jewish State over the years.

"We celebrate with excitement 20 years of extensive activity, thanks to which we brought to Israel 75,000 immigrants from the USA and Canada,” the founder and CEO of Nefesh B’Nefesh Rabbi Yehoshua Fass said.

“Thank you to those immigrants who strengthened the resilience of the State of Israel and contributed to it, both demographically and economically, when they raised their families here and integrated into the employment market in a variety of industries and those who left their comfortable lives behind in order to enlist for significant service and maintain the security of the state," he added.

"We are happy to be partners in the important long-standing activity of the Nefesh B’Nefesh organization and to help bring thousands of new immigrants to Israel from different parts of the world," Dina Ben Tal-Ganansia, CEO of El Al, said.

Founded in 2002, Nefesh B’Nefesh has ensured that 90 percent of new immigrants, whom they had helped to come to Israel, remained in the Jewish State.