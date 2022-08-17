Over 20,000 Russian Jews immigrated to Israel since start of Ukraine war

At least one in eight of the estimated 165,000 Jews in Russia left the country after the start of the war

Nearly 20,500 Russian Jews moved to Israel since the beginning of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, according to the Jewish Agency.

Overall, at least one in eight of the estimated 165,000 Jews in Russia left the country after the start of the war, BBC News learned. Among them was Moscow’s chief rabbi since 1993, Pinchas Goldschmidt.

"I felt that I had to do something to show my total disassociation and disagreement with this invasion of Ukraine, but I would have endangered myself if I had done that staying in Moscow," he told the BBC.

Two weeks after the invasion began, Goldschimdt’s family fled to Hungary and then moved to Israel in a move that was criticized by some members of the Russian Jewish community.

"I received some messages saying 'How can you leave us alone?' but I would say the great majority were extremely supportive. It was not a minor conflict to decide whether to go, for me and my wife the community was our lives," the rabbi was quoted as saying.

He added that many Moscow Jews have followed his lead.

According to data from Israel’s Immigration Ministry, Israel received 12,175 new immigrants from Ukraine and 18,891 from Russia, as of July 31, which is a record number comparing to previous years.

Earlier on Monday, reports emerged saying that Israel is urging Russia to postpone the upcoming court hearing scheduled on August 19 on the future of the Jewish Agency in the country. The non-profit organization that has been operating in Russia for nearly 30 years helping Jews immigrate to Israel is under threat of liquidation over allegations of violating Russia's privacy law.