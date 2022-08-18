Israeli teachers, medics demand better working conditions

At least 268 doctors threaten to resign in coming days

Officials from Israel’s Education Ministry and Finance Ministry will meet on Thursday for talks on teachers’ working conditions that reached a dead-lock two weeks before the start of the new school season.

The meeting was organized "with the aim of arriving at an acceptable position of the State, and a scheme which will allow the start of the back to school on schedule," Israel’s Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton said after meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman.

Unless the deal with the Teachers Union is reached, educators are expected to go on nationwide strike again. The teachers went on strike several times in June to protest against their working conditions and their salaries, which they consider to be too low.

The Education Minister said earlier on Wednesday that an agreement on the main lines could be concluded. She added, however, that the Finance Ministry “could drag negotiations until December.”

Liberman in turn lashed out at the Teachers' Union general secretary Yaffa Ben David saying “there is an attempt here to hold children and parents hostage.”

Apart from schools, concerns are also growing in hospitals as medical workers threaten mass resignations in protest against a further postponement of the implementation of the shortening of their working hours.

In recent months, they have protested against their overly long shifts and on-call times which they say put patients at risk, as their efficiency and attentiveness cannot be the same after extended working hours.

The trainee organization "Marsham" started collecting resignation letters yesterday and is threatening to hand them over in the coming days.

At least 268 doctors, who represent more than half of the staff in 21 departments including emergencies, internal medicine, pediatrics, neurology, surgery and psychiatry are concerned. By next week, the number of resignation letters are expected to double.