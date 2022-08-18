Israel: Homeless shelter inaugurated in Tel Aviv

'Everyone in Tel Aviv has rights and deserves to be treated and taken care of'

HaGagon, a new shelter for the homeless in Tel Aviv named for Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, was inaugurated this week by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality.

The shelter, created in partnership with the non-profit organization "Lasova" and the Tel Aviv Foundation, was partly funded by the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, founded by Eckstein.

"Everyone in Tel Aviv has rights and deserves to be treated and taken care of," said Ron Huldai, mayor of Tel Aviv.

“The municipality created the refuge based on this paramount value,” he added.

In addition to providing a resting place for the homeless, the shelter will also provide food, running water for showers, laundry services, a locker for personal belongings and referral for medical care if necessary.

Guy Yechiely Tel Aviv-Jaffa Mayor Ron Huldai at the inauguration of HaGagon, a new homeless shelter in Tel Aviv.

Huldai said it was "important" that the shelter had "more than just beds and also offered different spaces for unwinding, enrichment, watching television, reading books and having group activities."

Giving Israel's Homeless a Sense of Dignity

HaGagon (the shelter in Hebrew) is intended to replace a homeless shelter which was demolished by the municipality about three years ago to build a new one.

As part of its design, emphasis has been placed on aspects related to the privacy of the occupants to "promote confidence in their ability to return to everyday life."

Its main objective, according to the municipality, is to "provide a home for drug addicts living on the streets while maintaining a sense of human dignity."

The new shelter can accommodate 144 residents simultaneously in 19 different rooms, some of which are accessible to people with disabilities.

Dana, a Tel Aviv resident for many years, welcomed the city's initiative.

"Since the pandemic, there has been an increase in poverty and homelessness in Tel Aviv, especially in the center, whereas before they were concentrated in the southern districts, near the train station," she told i24NEWS.

"This center will allow them to be taken care of and it is important to see that the city does not forget them and acts for people who have not had the chance to have a salary and fixed accommodation during the pandemic."