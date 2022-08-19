Israeli prisons overflowing, ‘police forced to act as jailers’

'It is the general public that is harmed the most... This is not the country we want to be'

Amid renovations and a lack of temporary facilities, Israeli prisons are overflowing, forcing police to often hold detainees at police stations in inappropriate conditions, in what Israel’s Public Security Ministry calls a crisis.

When a man from Ofakim in southern Israel was arrested last week on suspicion of breaking into homes, he was held in a squad car at a local police station for hours. His lawyer said he waited an entire day, without food or drink, before his detention hearing.

The Ofakim man’s case is not unique – many Israeli detainees have recently been forced to stay at police stations that are not meant to hold them due to overcrowding.

In July, hundreds of people who were arrested by police could not be sent to Israel Prison Service detention centers, which are already holding 1,000 more inmates than permitted by law.

In central Israel, a man who was arrested for burglary said he wasn’t given a bed for 24 hours. Another man from a Bedouin community in the southern Negev region, arrested for possession of marijuana plants, claimed he was put in a small cell with four others without beds or blankets.

These are not sporadic incidents, but the result of police policy, according to a senior law enforcement official who spoke to Haaretz on the condition of anonymity.

“It is the general public that is harmed the most because patrol officers are the ones who have to guard the detainees at night and then there is no one out on the streets. The police are forced to act as jailers… This is not the country we want to be.”