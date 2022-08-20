Israel: Piece of snake found in Sunfrost package of frozen beans

About a month ago, a dead mouse’s head was found in a frozen product of the same brand

A piece of a snake was found inside a bag of Sunfrost frozen green beans in Israel, but despite consumer complaints, no recall was announced, according to Hebrew media.

Israel’s Health Ministry said the country’s leading frozen vegetable company temporarily refused to recall the products, Channel 12 News reported.

The ministry added that “there is a fear of possible failures of the safety systems in the production lines of the factory.”

About a month ago, a dead mouse’s head was found in a frozen product of the same brand.

“The Sunfrost company has announced its intention to re-sort the packaging of the product found in the factory, but not to collect the product from the marketing channels, despite the demand,” the ministry said.

“After discussions with the company, [the ministry] ordered the factory to carry out a voluntary recall subject to a hearing before the [Health] Department exercises its powers by law."

Sunfrost responded to the news of the snake-bits: “Sunfrost will, from Sunday, proactively collect from the marketing channels the packages of the relevant batch number. It should be emphasized that there is no connection with the previous case, which is from a different production year.”

Customers who purchased the product will be able to contact the company's hotline at 1-800-282-844 starting Sunday and get a credit.