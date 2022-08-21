Charges dropped against Palestinians over attack on Israeli police

Video evidence showed that Adam Masri and Mohammed Abu Hummus were heavily beaten, choked and pepper-sprayed

Criminal charges against two Palestinian activists who were accused of assaulting Israeli policemen in 2019 were dropped after video evidence proved that the officers attacked them.

Adam Masri and his relative, prominent Palestinian activist Mohammed Abu Hummus, from the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiyah were facing charges over the incident that took place in November 2019 during an Israeli police operation near their homes.

According to the video footage that cleared the two Palestinians of charges, police officers attacked them after Masri asked them not to park in his private parking place, Haaretz reported.

Both Masri and Abu Hummus were heavily beaten, choked and pepper-sprayed. However, the prosecution ignored the videos and officers' testimonies that contradicted the police report on the incident and the investigation on the police misconduct was closed.

Later the judges who held the arrest hearings ordered the case to be brought to the attention of the Justice Ministry’s police misconduct unit. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel also filed a complaint with the unit.

Nevertheless, the case against the officers was closed citing insufficient evidence, while the criminal investigation against Masri and Abu Hummus continued. The two Palestinians were told they would be facing charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and obstructing the police.

However, their defense asked for a pre-indictment hearing, where it became evident that neither the videos nor the officers’ testimony to the Justice Ministry had been included in the case. The lawyers requested that the charges to be dropped, pointing out the contradictions between the videos and the allegations against their clients. The prosecution then announced it was closing the case.