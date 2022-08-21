Survey: Nearly half of Israelis see Russia as an 'enemy'

This comes as Russia moves to close the Jewish Agency, a longstanding Jewish institution, within its borders

A survey found that nearly 50 percent of Israelis consider Russia "an enemy of Israel," the Russian website NEWS.ru.il revealed.

Of the 4,712 people questioned in the survey, 49 percent call Russia "an enemy of Israel," 42 percent think that Russia is "neither a friend nor an enemy of Israel," and only 6 percent consider Russia "a friend of Israel."

In addition, 61 percent of new Ukrainian immigrants see Russia as an enemy of Israel compared to 37 percent of Russian immigrants. In addition, 66 percent of the respondents said they have a negative attitude towards Russia.

Also, 66 percent of respondents said they have a negative opinion of the Russian Federation (58 percent of immigrants from the Russian Federation, 76 percent of immigrants from Ukraine) compared to 13 percent with a positive view.

Finally, 63 percent consider Ukraine "neither a friend nor an enemy of Israel." In comparison, only 23 percent of respondents describe Ukraine as a friend of Israel and 10 percent describe it as an enemy.

This comes as Russia moves to close the Jewish Agency, a longstanding Jewish institution, within its borders, accusing the agency of illegally collecting information on Russian citizens.

The hearing in Moscow's Basmanny court on the case related to the closure has been postponed to September 19, according to Russian media.

Judge Olga Lipkina made the decision at the request of the Jewish Agency's lawyers, who claimed they needed "time" to study documents presented by the Russian Justice Ministry.