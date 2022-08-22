Israel: Spiritual leader of ultra-Orthodox political party dies

The rabbi had been hospitalized recently for a leg infection, and his condition deteriorated in recent days

Rabbi Shalom Cohen, spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, died Sunday night in Jerusalem at the age of 91, the head of the ultra-Orthodox party Aryeh Deri said in a statement.

His cause of death was not specified.

The rabbi had been hospitalized recently for a leg infection, and his condition deteriorated in recent days. Cohen was head of the Council of Torah Sages for Shas, an ultra-Orthodox party representing Sephardic and Mizrahi Jews.

His funeral procession will leave the religious Geula neighborhood of Jerusalem at 2 p.m. Monday. The police are preparing for a massive rally with tens of thousands of people.

Cohen will be buried in Jerusalem's Sanhedria Cemetery alongside his wife and near the grave of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef, the former spiritual leader of Shas who died in 2013.

The rabbi also headed the Porat Yosef Yeshiva religious school in Jerusalem. He was outspoken on politics, often criticizing political leaders opposed to his party's agenda, and was a fierce opponent of mandatory military conscription for ultra-Orthodox men.

He was born in Jerusalem in 1931 to a rabbi father who ran a yeshiva in the holy city. He studied at the Porat Yosef Yeshiva in his youth and later taught there before becoming its leader.

Cohen was one of the first to publicly support Shas when it entered municipal politics in Jerusalem in the early 1980s, before joining the party's Council of Sages in 1984.

He is expected to be replaced on the council by Rabbi Yizhak Yosef, the son of Ovadia Yosef, who currently serves as Israel's chief Sephardic rabbi. He will complete his 10-year term next year, paving the way for his return to Shas.