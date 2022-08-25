Half of Ukrainian refugees who fled war to Israel are now gone

'Israel will continue to help Ukrainian citizens until the war ends, whether it be assistance here or Europe'

Of the 29,000 Ukrainians who fled Russia’s invasion of their country and sought refuge in Israel, half have since left the Jewish state, according to the Israeli Social Services Ministry.

According to the ministerial data, some 14,000 of around 29,000 Ukrainian refugees in Israel moved on to other countries.

Another 4,200 or so who left Ukraine qualified for citizenship under Israel’s Law of Return, and are under the care of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.

The data came from the emergency administration that is set up by the Social Services Ministry to help Ukrainian refugees, along with the Joint Distribution Committee and Magen David Adom national emergency service.

“When the war in Ukraine broke out, Israel joined the effort to assist the refugees, mostly women, children, and the elderly,” said Labor and Social Services Minister Meir Cohen.

“Whoever arrived here received a big embrace and government and civilian assistance as is appropriate and the right thing to do.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1562339704405622785 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The data also indicated that 12,788 Ukrainians registered for humanitarian assistance, including mental health services, aid for buying food, medical treatment, and placement in the education system.

Most Ukrainian refugees moved into Israeli locales with high rates of Russian speakers: Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv, has the most refugees with 616, followed by the northern city of Haifa (568), Ashkelon in Israel’s south (486), the central town of Petah Tikvah (470), Ashdod to the south (434), and Netanya, north of Tel Aviv (417).

“Israel will continue to help Ukrainian citizens until the war ends, whether it be assistance here in the country or humanitarian assistance that we send to Europe,” Cohen added.