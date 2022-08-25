Hundreds of Israeli medics to quit weekly as qov’t fails to shorten shifts

'Every week on Thursday at 2 p.m. further resignation letters will be filed'

Israeli medical residents announced they will start quitting every week starting with some 200 resigning this Thursday as the government failed to fulfill its obligations to shorten shifts for medical staff.

The Mirsham organization representing Israeli medical personnel said at a press conference in Tel Aviv that they will initiate “the worst health crisis” in the country’s history as the Health Ministry didn’t meet their demands by 2 p.m. Thursday.

The organization’s leaders claim that medics have “nothing to lose” after nearly two years of fighting against 26-hour shifts.

“The resignation letters being submitted right now with an aching heart and trembling hand are an indictment,” Dr. Rey Biton, head of Mirsham, said.

“Every week on Thursday at 2 p.m. further resignation letters will be filed in similar numbers,” she added.

Earlier in April, Israeli government reached a deal with medics promising to shorten prolonged shifts. However, in July the officials announced the implementation of the agreement will be postponed until September 2023, due to upcoming November elections and the uncertainty that the government would be formed straight away.

The announcement sparked outrage among medical residents who threatened mass resignations if the government's obligations were not fulfilled.

“The government is not taking responsibility, only hiding behind the elections as though such an excuse can keep the disgrace away,” Biton said.

“We very very much hope that before those letters take effect in some two weeks, you will wake up,” she stressed.

The crisis in Israel’s healthcare coincides with the one in the education system, where teachers demand higher wages threatening to hold nationwide strikes just days before the beginning of the next school year.