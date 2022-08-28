Israel: traffic deaths drop by 4.7% in decade compared to 31% worldwide

Arab Israelis are involved in 52 percent of deadly car crashes

A recent European Transport Safety Council report showed that Israel is struggling with improving road safety as there was only a 4.7 percent drop in traffic fatalities in the last decade, compared to a 31 percent decrease on average in other countries.

Despite the worldwide trend of more crashes, there has been a continuous improvement in the number of deaths and serious injuries on the road. However, in Israel, where the last road safety program was launched in 2005, the situation is alarming - in the past year alone 364 Israelis were killed in traffic incidents.

“Compared to Europe, or other developed countries, we are in very bad shape. What we have seen this week isn’t just bad luck, it’s a systemic problem,” Avi Naor, chair of Israel’s National Road Safety Authority, told The Guardian, referring to the week in early August when 19 people, including young children, were killed in road incidents.

According to Naor, the problem is that the funds for the governmental program “have not materialized” and the issue of road safety has been neglected for years. The Israeli police statistics show that the problem is especially serious for Arab Israelis who are involved in 52 percent of deadly car crashes.

Naor, who took his position earlier this year, is working on a program to reduce casualties by 50 percent over the next five years. The funding for a pilot project targeting an initial geographic area is expected to be approved by an interim finance committee of the transportation ministry next week.

Measures will include making crossing the street safer for pedestrians, installing 4,000 new surveillance cameras to monitor speed and driver behavior, as well as initiatives to target young drivers and drivers in the Arab community, along with those using heavy goods vehicles, buses and motorcycles.