Israel: Finance minister asks for injunction to force teachers back to work

The start of the school year in Israel is at risk as teachers demand higher wages

Israel’s Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday he was “forced” to ask the State Prosecutor’s Office for an injunction to force teachers back to work on September 1 as no agreement has been reached between his ministry and the teachers union demanding higher wages.

The ongoing dispute between the Israeli educators and the government over salaries may result in schools not opening this week as teachers are threatening to continue nationwide strikes that marked the end of the previous school year if the agreement is not reached.

“We have been forced to contact the State Prosecutor’s Office and ask for an injunction so that the school year will begin without disruption,” Liberman said after another round of negotiations on Sunday morning apparently ended with no progress.

Earlier Sunday, Liberman also met with Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who said on Twitter that he would “investigate the subject of the injunctions but request that the sides exhaust the negotiating process first.”

Liberman also urged the Education Ministry to back his move, but Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton in turn accused him of sabotaging the negotiation process.

“Those who ask for an injunction, at a time when teams from all sides are convening for negotiations on agreements that will lead to the orderly opening of the school year, are proving that they aren’t interested in reaching a deal and aren’t invested in the future of the education system and the children’s future,” she said, asking the government to convene “this national crisis.”

The talks are believed to be in a deadlock due to the Finance Ministry proposing to give new teachers a 35 percent raise, while veteran teachers will get only a three-percent wage increase.

The ministry also seeks to increase the number of schooldays to help working parents as well as to align teachers’ vacation days with those of parents, which educators strongly oppose.