Israel: first woman diagnosed with monkeypox

For the first time in Israel, a woman has been diagnosed with monkeypox, Israel’s Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

She is believed to have been infected after being in close contact with someone suspected of having the disease. So far, all patients diagnosed in Israel were male.

The Health Ministry also informed that 233 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the country and around 2,700 people have been vaccinated.

Last month, Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz contacted the CEO of the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic, which produces the vaccine, to order new doses. The company announced that Israel would receive an additional 8,000 monkeypox vaccines.

The ministry reminded that people who develop symptoms or who have been in close contact with an infected individual should contact their doctor and get tested. Tests for monkeypox are available at Israeli hospitals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last Thursday that it had observed a 21-percent reduction in new cases of monkeypox recorded last week worldwide, with the start of a slowdown in the epidemic in Europe.