Israel set to impose new restrictions on foreign migrants

Starting in October, migrants won't be allowed to work in 17 cities across Israel, except for five industries

Foreign migrants living and working in Israel has long been a topic of controversy, and new work restrictions being placed on them starting in October is pushing the issue of their rights back into the spotlight.

On June 30, as Israel’s most diverse government fell, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked pushed through new legislation that would restrict the ability of migrants to work in 17 cities across Israel, except for five industries.

And in July, these restrictions were expanded to included refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Human rights groups in the country are speaking out.

"The idea of restricting them away from certain cities existed in different forms, so it's not very surprising, but the way this was implemented now -- the time, the contents of this new procedure are surprising," says Dr. Shani Bar Tuvia, policy and advocacy advisor, Refugee Rights Forum.

According to the United Nations, Israel’s asylum seeker recognition rate stands at just 0.1 percent.

This is compared to the average in Europe, which stands at around 34 percent.

Most migrants arrive to Israel’s southern border after a difficult and perilous journey through north Africa and Egypt’s Sinai peninsula

Those who support such restrictions claim that neighborhoods with a high concentration of migrants – such as south Tel Aviv – are rampant with poverty, crime and drug use. They say that they no longer feel safe in these areas and driving asylum seekers from the larger, central cities, will free up jobs for Israeli citizens.

"These jobs are for students for example who are looking for work just for the summer. To work at a restaurant. They have less of a possibility to do this because the seekers are working there and prefer to stay in the center of Israel because of the higher salary," says Irene Rosenberg, an immigration lawyer.

Rosenberg says that the government wants to protect Israeli citizens who want to work in these industries that migrants also want to work in.

Rights groups argue that increasing pressure and restrictions make it impossible for migrants to build stable lives, thus contributing to Israeli society.

And with the implementation date quickly approaching, migrants and their supporters are hoping that legal action and public opposition will halt the restrictions