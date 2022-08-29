Israel launches training program for Israeli Arabs to work in private sector

In 2019, only 12 percent of Israeli Arabs worked in the civil service

Israel’s Interior Ministry is launching an experimental program to train Arabs from east Jerusalem for various jobs in the public sector, including municipality, public companies and ministries.

The program will be run by the Yesodot Center and will initially provide hands-on training to about 60 participants from east Jerusalem.

The training will include meetings with people working in the public and social sectors, familiarization with the different platforms and the study of fundamental questions concerning the population of Israel, with a particular emphasis on the history and culture of the country.

The program will last three years and cost around $300,000. The participants will initially follow a collective training of a few months, then will go on internship in the ministries and the public sector, with individual and personalized support.

At the end of the training period, they will be immediately placed in public sector jobs.

A study by the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research found that the Arab population of east Jerusalem had a better level of education than the Israeli Arab population as a whole. About 29 percent of women and 17 percent of men living there have university degrees, compared to 22 percent of women and 14 percent of men in the general Arab population.

Despite this, 69 percent of women in east Jerusalem do not work at all, and the majority of men work in construction and domestic services and are poorly paid. According to figures from the Knesset Research and Information Center, at the end of 2019, only 12 percent of civil servants were Israeli Arabs.