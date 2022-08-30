Munich victims' families agree to attend memorial ceremony - report

Germany's new compensation offer to the victims' families is said to amount to nearly $11 million

Relatives of 11 Israeli athletes who were killed during the 1972 Munich Olympics reportedly agreed to attend the ceremony in Germany marking the 50th anniversary of the attack.

The families gathered this morning for a Zoom meeting, where a decision was allegedly made that they are not interested in fighting with the German authorities anymore, and will probably accept the offer.

A week before the commemoration events Israeli officials told Ynet that Germany committed to significantly increasing the compensation offer for the families. The relatives earlier rejected a $5.5 million proposal as “insulting” and said they would boycott the ceremony, which will take place on September 5. The new compensation offer is said to amount to nearly $11 million.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is expected to participate in the ceremony along with the victims’ families after previously saying he would turn down the invitation out of respect for their decision.

Earlier in August it was reported that his German counterpart, Frank-Walter Steinmeier wanted to travel to Israel to personally convince the families to attend the memorial event.

On September 5, 1972, eight terrorists from the Palestinian Black September militant group entered the Olympic village in Munich and took 11 Israeli athletes hostage. The Israelis were later killed during a failed rescue attempt that German authorities were widely criticized for.

The families of the victims of what became known as the Munich massacre have been fighting with the German government over the compensation for years.