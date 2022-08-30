Meron probe: Letters sent to Netanyahu, other officials

State panel probing last year's tragedy in northern Israel also sent notices to Shabtai, Ohana, Lavi

The state panel investigating last year's crowd crush at Meron in northern Israel on Tuesday sent warning letters to current and former senior officials, including Benjamin Netanyahu.

The opposition leader was serving as prime minister during the disaster that killed 45 and injured 150 pilgrims visiting the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai on the Jewish holiday of Lag B'Omer.

It was the deadliest civil disaster in the country's history.

The State Committee of Inquiry also sent warning letters to Israel Police chief Kobi Shabtai; lawmaker Amir Ohana from Netanyahu's Likud party, who was public security minister at the time of the tragedy; and Shimon Lavi, commander of the Israel Police Northern District, who announced his resignation last month.

Lavi and Shabtai were at the scene of the stampede. A day after the event, Lavi accepted responsibility for the police's failure to prevent it.

“Our view is that those holding senior positions, who had wide and significant authority, need to bear responsibility in accordance [with those roles],” the state panel said.

Likud responded to the warning letters, indicating a possible political motivation by the panel since the notices were sent two months before parliamentary elections.

"Since the founding of the state, no state investigative committee has sent warning letters to election candidates during an election period," Likud said in a statement.

"It is unfortunate that the investigative committee established at the initiative of the Bennett-Lapid government chose to do so," the statement continued, in reference to the coalition government led by former prime minister Naftali Bennett and current Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu last month testified before the inquiry, stating that he "didn’t know that there was a critical safety problem."

The former premier added: “I take responsibility for what was in front of me, and that was the epidemiological disaster that I prevented. I cannot take responsibility for something I did not know."

The warning letters come ahead of a final report on the disaster which will be released after the officials who received the notices have time to respond in front of the committee.