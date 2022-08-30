Israel: Education Ministry warns teens of sexual content online

The interactive tutorial follows the story of a teenager who discovers nude photos of herself leaked online

Israel's Education and Interior ministries, along with the Israel Police's Unit 105 helpline, created a tutorial for teenagers to teach them about the dangers and consequences of posting sexual content online.

Aimed at ages 12 to 15, the interactive tutorial follows the story of a teenage girl named Shelly who discovers that nude photos of herself were leaked online.

The educational film goes back and forth between her asking her friends what to do about it and another group of teens discussing whether to release more photos of her.

It aims to prevent situations like Shelly’s by alerting Israeli youth of how spreading sexual content online affects the victims, and of the potential consequences of sharing intimate images.

The tutorial also insists that it is wrong to spread intimate photos of other people without their permission, even if some are already in circulation online.

Dalit Shtauber, director-general of the Education Ministry, said the initiative aims to “provide knowledge and tools adapted to the reality of young people, the digital space, and their social circles.”

"The courseware not only focuses on educating healthy social interaction but also creates emotional identification with students who have been hurt and confronts students with the consequences of their actions.”

It also introduces the police helpline 105, which specializes in helping young people in such situations.

"The dissemination of photos and videos of a sexual nature is a serious phenomenon that is becoming more and more common, affecting a growing number of young people,” said the head of the civil division of 105, Dr. Naava Cohen-Avigdor.

“It also leads to blackmail, threats, and serious emotional damage to victims."