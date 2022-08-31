Israel: Agreement reached to avoid teachers' strike

School year will open on time

An agreement was reached in negotiations between the teachers' union and the Finance and Education ministries a day ahead of Thursday's start of the academic year in Israel, the parties announced in a joint statement on Wednesday morning.

The agreement ends the threat of a strike that would have delayed the start of school.

Union representatives were in talks with the education and finance ministers, Yifat Shasha Biton and Avigdor Lieberman.

"The school year will open tomorrow as a series with a stronger and higher-quality education system," Lieberman said.

"After many months of negotiations, we were able to bring about profound changes that have never been seen in the education system in Israel."

Secretary General of the teachers' union, Yaffa Ben David, said that "after a long struggle, we were able to bring real news to the teaching staff, preserve their employment conditions and improve their wages for the benefit of the education system. This is just the first step we are taking in the root treatment that the education system in Israel needs."

The dispute between the Israeli educators and the government over low salaries led to a series of strikes at the end of the previous school year.

The agreement includes salary increases for teachers and starting managers.