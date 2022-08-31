Back-to-school help: Israeli program supporting impoverished children

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews will distribute over 11,000 vouchers each worth $90

As children across Israel end their summer vacations, a philanthropic organization is supporting those who can’t afford to return to the classroom with basic school supplies.

According to a survey by the Geocartography Knowledge Group, 25 percent of Israeli parents are unable to buy their children school supplies, due to unchanged salaries amid the increasing cost of living.

“It’s a sad piece of data, but the truth is for anyone in Israel, it’s not surprising,” Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ), told i24NEWS.

Eckstein’s Fellowship launched a program to make sure those impoverished kids can “keep their dignity” on the first day of school.

“There are many families who don't only have one child, but up to five, with the same salaries that they've had for the past five years,” she explained.

“It leaves children going to school without the basics they need, like a backpack, and without something that distinguishes this time from being exciting to being one of anxiety and sadness for the families that can barely make ends meet.”

The IFCJ’s program will see more than 11,000 vouchers, each worth $90, which can be used to buy office and school supplies.

Eckstein noted that the vouchers will be distributed to “all sectors of society,” and that the aid is based on need rather than “region or religion.”

“Any city where there are children will be able to get this help.”