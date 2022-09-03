Israel's real estate frenzy shows no sign of winding down

Recent crises notwithstanding, an end to apartment price hikes is not in sight

Most of us thought that the rise in interest rates would slow down Israel's real estate frenzy, that the war in Ukraine and its consequences would bring it down, that the high-tech crisis was going to put an end to the craziness. Not so fast. Nothing, in fact, seems to work. Real estate prices in Israel continue to grow at a rapid clip.

The optimists had predicted that the difficulties faced by high-tech companies before the summer would put an end to real estate one-upmanship. But the numbers are relentless. According to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics, in July alone apartment prices hiked another 1.7 percent and by 1.9 percent in the central Israel region. Multiply the figure by 12 and you arrive at an annual price hike of almost 20 percent.

Why is it then the Israeli real estate market displays such rude health, despite the tremors that have shaken economic activity in the world in recent months?

For Joël Burstein, a lawyer and real estate developer, the answer is clear: demand far exceeds supply.

“Everyone knows that there's a deficit of tens of thousands of apartments each year in Israel, and especially in the Tel Aviv area,” he says. "The state has sold a lot of land, but it's still not enough, especially in places where the need is great, that is to say on the outskirts of Tel Aviv."

The construction of 69,000 apartments throughout the country, which began this year, thus risks being insufficient to meet demand, which is also constantly increasing due in particular to galloping demography.

80% of the market monopolized by young couples

"The Israeli system was designed to make people want to buy apartments. There are not really long-term rental apartments, and there are very few apartments for rent. The rental regulations aren't particularly robust: the owner can easily evict and increase rent at will," Burstein notes.

Property, synonymous with security, remains strongly anchored in the mentality of a country where two thirds of the inhabitants own a home.

"80% of the real estate market is monopolized by young couples who buy apartments, and not by high tech or investors. The bulk of the market remains that of family apartments, in Hod Hasharon, Petah Tikva, or even Kfar Saba,“ according to Burstein.

However, when you are looking for a rare commodity, you unfortunately have to agree to pay the price, even if it is a basic necessity. Rates go up as construction costs go up, like with everything else. "The developer who bought the land is forced to raise the price, he has no choice, otherwise he goes bankrupt," Burstein explains.

But this increase does not seem to stop buyers, for whom a house remains a life project on which they have no intention of giving up.

"Paying a monthly mortgage of NIS 4,800 instead of NIS 4,200 will not prevent young couples from buying an apartment," says the lawyer, who remains buoyant about the real estate market. "Today, selling apartments is not very complicated. If we talk about the suburbs of Tel Aviv, like Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, Holon, or even Bat Yam, it's expensive, but it still sells like buns."

Above all, the country's financial health is excellent, with a lot of money circulating, and many Israelis who have the means to adapt to the hike or who are ready to go into heavy debt.

Tel Aviv, the most hectic market of all

Joel Burstein also explains that, while the rise in real estate prices affects all the cities of the country, the market is particularly hectic in Tel Aviv due to, among others, major shortcomings in the transport system. "When living 100 kilometers outside Tel Aviv means you have to drive two hours to get there, you have a disaster on your hands. So everyone wants to live in the center, and there is not enough real estate to please everyone."

The figures today are dizzying: in Tel Aviv, the average price of an apartment is over 4 million shekels (1.2 million euros), while in Ramat Gan, Kfar Saba and Jerusalem it's over 2.5 million shekels (750,000 euros).

But wouldn't there be reasons to hope for a slowdown or even stagnation? Rising interest rates? No doubt it can discourage the real estate business and investors, especially foreign investors, already weighed down by the fall of the euro (which is trading today at 3.3 shekels against 3.8 shekels just a year ago). "It only represents 2-3% of the market, that's not going to change things," Burstein says.

Could lower transactions lower prices? It is true that buyers may have become hesitant between the (moderate) crisis in high tech and the rise in inflation (which nevertheless remains below the rate of most developed countries). Something along these lines could arguably be seen with the significant drop in mortgage loan applications in June.

"It only lasts a few months," the lawyer points out. "When, after a while, the one who wants to buy sees that the prices continue to rise, he is fed up because the million shekels he wanted to invest is only worth 800,000, and the prices have increased by 20%. So he sees his capital burn just because the prices go up, and he ends up buying."

By 2048, when Israel will mark its centenary, the population is set to increase to a projected 16.8 million. The construction of residential buildings is therefore a major challenge for the country, and the authorities would be well advised to accelerate the pace in order to adapt supply to demand and facilitate access to property for the greatest number of people.