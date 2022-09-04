Over 4 million Israelis to fly abroad during Jewish holidays

The most popular destinations for Israelis will be Turkey, Greece, the USA, Italy and England

More than four million Israelis will fly abroad for the Jewish holidays which begin in late September, according to the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) forecast released Sunday.

This is an extremely large figure given the Jewish state's population of nine million. The main destinations for Israelis during the upcoming vacations will be Turkey, Greece, the United States, Italy and England.

The airlines that will offer the most flights out of the country in September are El Al, Israir, Turkish Airlines and the two low-cost companies Wizair and Ryanair, followed by Arkia.

Three days will be particularly busy at Ben Gurion Airport: September 8, 15 and 22. On these dates more than 80,000 passengers will be expected on international flights out of Israel.

In October, the busiest will be the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism, which falls on October 4. Around 45,000 passengers will pass through the airport until its activities stop at 2 p.m.

On October 6, after Yom Kippur, 83,000 passengers are expected to transit through Israel, most of them returning from abroad.

Similar figures are also forecast for Sukkot Eve, October 9, with 81,000 passengers expected at the airport. During Sukkot week, passenger traffic at Ben Gurion is expected to reach 70,000 to 80,000 passengers per day.

IAA urges travelers to do online check in from home, and arrive at the airport no later than three hours before takeoff to avoid queues.

In August, El Al operated 2,775 flights carrying more than 510,000 passengers, while Turkish Airlines offered 744 flights to about 143,000 passengers. Israir, Israel's third-largest airline, moved up to third place this summer with around 117,000 passengers on 746 flights.