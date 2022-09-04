Night rail service to start between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem

Trains will operate hourly in each direction from Saturday to Wednesday starting September 17

Nightly passenger rail service will start on September 17 between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, Israel's Transportation Ministry announced on Sunday.

Israel Railways will operate the trains hourly in each direction from Saturday to Wednesday.

Thursday night service to and from Jerusalem will not be offered due to maintenance work, the ministry said, with the train running as far as Ben Gurion Airport from Tel Aviv.

The overnight service will not be offered on Shabbat, which begins on Friday night.

A major project to reduce travel time on the Tel Aviv-Jerusalem railway line was inaugurated in 2019. The project included electrification, bridges and tunnels. It now takes around half an hour to travel between the two cities at a top speed of 100 miles per hour.

The electrification of the line was eventually extended to Tel Aviv's northern suburb of Herzliya, with the travel time of 55 minutes, according to Israel Railways.

Last December, the National Infrastructure Planning Council approved a rail project from Tel Aviv to Haifa that would cut travel time between the two cities to a similar 30 minutes.