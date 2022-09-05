Jerusalem police arrests a man for letting his dog 'drive'

'Those who do such acts disrespect human life,' says Israeli police

Traffic officers of the Jerusalem District Police on Monday arrested an Arab man after he recorded his dog "driving" the car and posted it on social media.

The 25-year-old man from the Arab village of Ein Nakuba near Jerusalem was detained for reckless driving. Police also discovered that his vehicle did not pass the required road test, which he will be charged for too.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1566808611996798979 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The video showing a dog sitting on the owner’s lap and holding the steering wheel circulated on social media and drew the attention of the police, which stated that the filmed episode endangered other drivers as well as bystanders.

"Those who do such acts disrespect human life. We will continue to work to enforce serious traffic offenses and to prosecute suspects who endanger road users with their actions," the police said in a statement.

A traffic indictment will be filed against the arrested driver, after which he will be prosecuted in the High Court.