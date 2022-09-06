Hackers steal data of 30,000 Israeli students and teachers

Cyber experts suggest the leak was organized by pro-Iranian or pro-Palestinian hackers

A group of hackers published personal information of 30,000 teachers and students, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The hackers, who call themselves "The Generous Thief," stole data including full names, ID numbers, addresses, phone numbers and emails of students who were born in the 1990s or early 2000s.

The compromised records posted on Telegram apparently were leaked from the Center for Educational Technology (CET), which is a nonprofit organization developing pedagogical technologies for the Israeli education system.

Earlier on Monday, CET, whose online learning platform is used by thousands of Israeli students, reported “indications of a cyber incident” and said it was cooperating with the National Cyber Directorate to resolve the issue.

"We are investing the necessary resources and carrying out all the tests and actions in coordination with the relevant parties. The web is rich with disinformation and fake news," CET said.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point told Ynet that there was a considerable increase in cyberattacks against Israeli targets by pro-Iranian or pro-Palestinian hackers using Telegram. The fact that the hackers posted in broken Hebrew, accusing Israeli government of mistreating teachers, backs this theory.

Earlier on Sunday, a group of hackers linked to Iran published personal photos and medical records of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency chief David Barnea. In July, Iranian hackers leaked the information of over 300,000 Israelis stolen from popular travel booking websites.