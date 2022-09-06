Israel's Health Ministry recommends pregnant women be tested for HIV

'It is a virus that can have terrible consequences on an individual and of course on a baby'

Israel’s Health Ministry recently announced that testing for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) will be a routine examination that should be done throughout the terms of all pregnant women.

Pregnant women in Israel, even without status or medical insurance, will be able to get tested for HIV for free, the ministry added, recommending that all pregnant women take the test as soon as possible.

HIV attacks the body’s immune system. If it is not treated, it can lead to the potentially life-threatening AIDS virus. There is currently no effective cure, so once people get HIV, they have it for life.

“We generally know that a pregnant woman with HIV has a 15-30 percent chance of transmitting the virus to the fetus if she is not treated,” Professor Cyril Cohen, director of the immunology department at Bar-Ilan University in Israel, told i24NEWS.

He clarified that it has been almost a decade since the decision to allow all pregnant women to get free HIV tests was the subject of deliberation in the Health Ministry.

“It is a virus that can have terrible consequences on an individual and of course on a baby. It is a test that is very simple to carry out. In some communities, these tests are not done. This decision will reduce the harmful effects of the virus,” Cohen explained.

“This is a recommendation to limit the spread of the disease.”

In recent years, the Health Ministry recorded a slight decrease in the number of HIV-positive men in Israel, but an increase in the number of women carrying the virus.