Arab-Israelis demand police crackdown on violent crime

'There's institutional neglect against the Arab society, especially in mixed cities'

A double murder in the central mixed Arab-Israeli city of Lod on Monday was the latest case of an unrelenting crime wave gripping Israel’s Arab communities.

A mother, identified by Hebrew media as Manar Hajaj, and one of her 14-year-old daughters were both shot dead while unpacking groceries from their car. An initial assessment of the shooting indicated that it could be linked to a disagreement involving Hajaj’s husband.

Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai said an investigation into the incident was of top priority but stopped short of bolstering law enforcement presence in Lod.

Lod's Mayor Yair Revivo slammed what he called “Israel’s apathy," saying: “If this number of murders were in the Jewish community, the country would come to a standstill,” he said.

Crime in the Arab sector has surged in recent weeks, amid an already high rate of violence in such communities in Israel’s north as well as in the southern Negev region.

“There's institutional neglect against the Arab society, especially in mixed cities,” said Ola Najami Yousef, deputy executive director of programs for the Abraham Initiative NGO.

“The youth don’t have opportunities in education or with employment. We want answers for all these issues, for the youth, the women, for unequal police services,” Yousef told i24NEWS.

At least 75 Arabs were murdered in violent crimes so far in 2022, 71 of whom were citizens of Israel and 64 who were killed in shootings.

“The numbers show us the fact that there are a lot of illegal weapons in the Arab community. But that’s just a small picture of the tragedy,” Yousef said.