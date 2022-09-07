Israel: 60 arms and drug traffickers arrested

The investigation was carried out as part of an operation to stem crime in the Arab community

Several dozen arms and drug smugglers were arrested in recent days following a secret police investigation last year that uncovered a major network linking criminal elements across the country.

The investigation, dubbed "Gate of Heaven," was carried out over approximately 10 months as part of a large-scale nationwide operation to stem crime and violence within the Arab community.

During the investigation, an undercover agent was able to purchase dozens of weapons of various types, including M16s, Kalashnikovs and Carlo pistols, from dealers known to police.

The police have thus arrested 60 suspects across the country and in the West Bank. In addition, two firearms, a large amount of ammunition, over 4 pounds of cocaine and more than $580,000 were seized.

For several months, Israeli forces have been stepping up operations against numerous attempts to smuggle weapons from Jordan, but some officials have admitted to having achieved only mixed success so far.

Authorities are seeking to stem the spread of illegal weapons in the Arab Israeli community, which have been used to carry out a record number of killings in recent years.

According to the association Abraham Initiatives, which tries to fight against violence in the Arab community, 75 Arabs have been killed in the context of criminal actions since the beginning of the year.