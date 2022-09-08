Towns in south of Israel struggle without drinking water

‘If it was in Tel Aviv, they would have solved the problem in an hour’

Residents of southern Israel said Thursday they were struggling without drinking water for the second day in a row, after problems were discovered during the laying of a new pipeline a day earlier.

Residents of Sderot, Netivot, and a number of small towns near the Gaza border were told by the Israeli Health Ministry late Wednesday that they should keep their taps running until the water is clear and boil it before drinking.

These instructions were given several hours after the water company Mekorot reported that the installation of a new water pipe encountered problems. Mekorot then assured that they would work all night to resolve the issues.

However, as of Thursday, residents of the affected communities were still without drinking water, except in Netivot, where the officials assured the samples were clean. Netivot residents can now use the water "for any purpose," the Health Ministry said.

According to the Walla news site, residents of other towns in the area were forced to buy mineral water packs, while some shared on Facebook that their children were suffering from stomach aches and diarrhea.

"There was no warning," said Shani Mazuz, a resident of the region, quoted by the news site.

A resident of Kfar Maimon described the situation as "intolerable."

"If it was in Tel Aviv, they would have fixed it in an hour," a resident told Channel 12 News.

The Health Ministry said that water samples were being taken in other localities and that the results would be revealed as soon as they were known.