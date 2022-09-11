Israel: Senior citizens to get 20% discount on hotels

The initiative will 'enable senior citizens in Israel to have a vacation at a more affordable price'

Tourists over the age of 65 will receive a 20 percent discount on hotel accommodations across the country, according to a joint initiative announced on Saturday by Israel’s Tourism Ministry, Social Equality Ministry and the Hotel Association.

The initiative will last for a whole year and will apply to hotel stays booked between Saturdays and Wednesdays, with special conditions during holidays.

"This is an initiative with double benefits: significant savings for the senior citizens of Israel, and at the same time, assistance to the tourism industry precisely on the days on which occupancy is lower," Israel’s Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said.

The campaign will be launched in a few weeks through a special website where eligible senior citizens can get information about hotel sales and will be able to book their stay with a discount.

"Thanks to this, we will stimulate the Israeli economy, help the tourism industry, and enable senior citizens in Israel to have a vacation at a more affordable price. I thank my friend, (Social Equality) Minister Merav Cohen, for the important cooperation for the benefit of the State of Israel," Razvozov said.

Cohen, in turn, noted that going on vacation can contribute to the “mental and physical health” of senior citizens. Several other initiatives aimed at encouraging retired Israelis to leave their homes were launched by the Israeli government in recent years, including outdoor trips and the volunteering system “Baim Letov.”