Violence in Arab community: Appalling reality in the heart of Israel

Criminal organizations have taken control of many areas affecting daily life

Ongoing violence affecting the Arab community in Israel continues to wreak havoc. On Friday evening, a 20-year-old man, Zeïn Awad, was shot dead in the Arab town of Mazra'a, near Nahariya, in the north of the country. He is the 75th Arab murder victim since the beginning of the year, with 126 cases recorded in 2021.

These figures are alarming and do not include attempted murders and other almost daily assaults. Behind this violence stands the stark and complex reality of a community that now lives in fear, under the yoke of criminal organizations that have grown significantly in recent years.

However, this phenomenon, which is developing in the very heart of Israel and which has become a real national issue, barely existed 20 years ago. So how did we get here?

Ola Najami Yousef, one of the leaders of The Abraham Initiatives, a non-profit association that promotes equal rights between Jews and Arabs, believes that these criminal organizations first benefited from the disengagement of the police over the last 15 years.

“Criminal organizations have seized this opportunity and filled the void created by state neglect,” she explained.

Atmosphere of terror

Organizations that were previously known as simple groups of delinquents have thus taken control of many areas that affect daily life within the Arab community. Even some schools are under their control, as well as companies, through which they launder large sums of money; their main source of influence and power.

These criminal groups, whose members are known to everyone, both within the community and the police, thus use corruption and intimidation to establish their domination.

For the Israeli Arab population, standing up against these organizations is a challenge for two reasons: the atmosphere of terror they have established easily discourages the slightest attempt at revolt, and above all, despite their criminal activities, they have taken control over areas of activity which have made them indispensable.

And one of the main reasons that allows these organizations to thrive is the idleness of many young Israeli Arabs.

Nearly 45 percent of these young people do not have a professional future, nor any perspective in terms of education. There is not enough work in the Arab community, and these organizations have been able to respond to their needs much better than the state, local authorities and associations combined.

“Quite simply by giving young people 'a job' and allowing them to earn a living. Without a professional horizon, they easily accept becoming soldiers of these organizations," underlined Yousef.

Omar, a resident of Haifa, once a collateral victim of these "groups," believes that the situation in which the Arab community finds itself is no different from what can be observed in many places in the world.

"As everywhere else, poverty leads to violence," he said.

He too regrets the lack of infrastructure and investment by the authorities, denouncing in particular the lack of bus service in certain localities, "which isolates young people and contributes to their lack of faith in the future."

Yossi Aloni/Flash90 Police and medical personnel at the scene are investigating the murder of a woman in her 30s who was shot dead, in Lod, Israel, on July 26, 2022.

Proliferating firearms

Firearms, which are alarmingly proliferating in the Arab community, also encourage criminal activities. According to police figures, there are nearly 100,000 illegal firearms circulating in Arab localities.

Many weapons are stolen from the very heart of Israeli army bases with arms trafficking at the Jordanian border increasing despite some successes by the police aimed at stemming it. In addition there are “workshops” producing homemade firearms abound in certain areas.

But one of the most complex reasons for this violence lies in the difficulties experienced by Arab citizens in accessing credit. The conditions for obtaining a loan remain drastic, while the presence of bank branches in Arab localities is extremely rare.

"When you have a business that you want to expand to support your family, or when you want to build a house, you turn to the black market for credit. And credit in the black market automatically means getting criminals on your back, because no one can support the interest rates they practice," explained Yousef.

Very often, when a person fails to repay what he owes, he becomes the target of criminals.

Distrust of the police

The response to this violence seems for the moment non-existent. And it is this lack of reaction which is at the origin of the crisis of confidence cultivated by many Arabs with regard to the police.

"Residents don't trust the police: we file a complaint, but it doesn't lead to anything. It even happened once that a woman complained about the violence of her husband. The police called the husband to reason with him and he had his wife shot. The Israeli Arabs are now on their own," lamented Omar.

"Most of the police do not speak Arabic. There are a few police stations here and there in some localities, but they are desperately empty," he said.

It is in particular to restore this confidence that the former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government appointed, in 2016, Djamal Hakrouch as head of the police department in charge of security in the Arab sector.

He had set himself the goal of opening ten police stations in this community in five years. But his field of action remained limited and he too came up against threats from the underworld.

Yet despite a very gloomy picture, Yousef wants to be optimistic and believes that it is still possible to undermine these organizations and regain the upper hand.

"The first thing is to drain them financially. They hold the power because they have the ability to pay people. Then there needs to be a systemic solution that would see the tax authorities, the police, the education, the social assistance, the community, and Arab leaders working together. Otherwise, we will not get out of this infernal circle, no matter how much the government invests," she said.

Women in the spotlight

Last October, the government of then prime minister Naftali Bennett finally took the measure of the scourge and validated a five-year plan aimed at investing $8.1 billion in the Arab sector between 2022 and 2026, i.e. double the previous plan approved in 2015.

The intentions are laudable, but do not diminish the fears that these large sums allocated for the well-being of the community will fall into the hands of criminal organizations.

Certainly, the causes of this endemic violence are numerous. But Yousef does not evade the responsibilities of the community for this phenomenon either.

“The Arab community used to be more traditionalist, and today it is paying a high price for its transition to modernity. If young offenders were once called to order, today there is a total erosion of authority. The machine of modernization which is advancing at high speed is producing a generation of young people who no longer care about anything," she conceded.

Violence against women is the perfect illustration of this. Some families who are unconnected to criminal organizations ask them to kill a wife, a sister, or even a mother, for behavior deemed "intolerable."

Manar Hajaj and her 14-year-old daughter Khadra, 14, shot while unpacking groceries outside their home in Lod, near Tel Aviv, are the latest victims of this madness.

"We talk about honor killing, but we have worked to change this term. Honor killing does not exist. We kill women because they are women. There is no honor there," stressed Yousef.

“Criminal organizations have taken control of this practice by offering the service of henchmen. Someone who wants to kill a woman pays between 15,000 ($4,400) and 50,000 ($14,800) shekels for them to do the dirty work. It has become a real business. Today, in the city of Lod alone, there are almost 60 women who are in danger of death,” she warned.

The surge of this violence is "like a snowball that grows constantly." And if nothing is done to stop it, "it will end up crushing us all, Jews and Arabs alike."