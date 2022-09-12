Over 20,000 Israeli teens risk ending up on the streets - report

'It is up to the state and society to provide answers and change this reality'

At least 21,700 Israeli teenagers are school dropouts and do not attend any recognized educational structure, according to a report published by the Knesset Research and Information Center.

Among the surveyed young people aged 13 to 17 who have left school, 28 percent previously studied in Orthodox establishments, 25 percent in schools in the Arab sector, 20 percent in the secular sector and 6 percent in public religious establishments.

Among the causes for dropping out of school, the report named the social and financial precariousness of parents, domestic violence, drug problems, search for sexual identity or desire to move away from religion.

The report warned of the risk that these young people will end up on the street. Michal Shir Segman, member of the Knesset (Israeli parliament) and former president of the Committee on the Children Rights who commissioned this report, is sounding the alarm over “immediate and real danger.”

"It is up to the state and society to provide answers and change this reality," he said.

According to data from the Social Affairs Ministry from 2020, 13 percent of children aged 0 to 17 have come to the attention of the country’s social services.