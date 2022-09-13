Israel: Parents block entry of Palestinian caregivers at daycare

'It's a shame and a disgrace. Racism and discrimination of any kind — not in our school'

A group of parents on Tuesday blocked three Palestinian caregivers from entering a daycare in a central Israeli suburb, claiming the women from east Jerusalem were not qualified and were brought in unknowingly.

The Na’amat organization, which runs the Odem daycare center in the Tel Aviv suburb of Holon, denounced the blockade as racist and said she felt threatened by the parents, who said the Palestinian staffers did not undergo “security background checks.”

After the incident, the daycare announced it would be closed the next day in protest over the parents’ actions, and the Palestinian women said they would not return to work there.

“It’s a shame and a disgrace. We will protect the right of all our employees to work without regard to their background or religion,” said Na’amat national chairwoman Hagit Pe’er.

“It’s amazing that it is necessary to make this clear in the State of Israel in 2022,” she said.

“Racism and discrimination of any kind — not in our school.”

She noted that one of the three age groups in the daycare was expected to close next week due to a shortage of workers.

The event was first reported in a Facebook group called “Holon Forum,” which included responses from Na’amat and a parent involved in the blockade. Noy Levi, a mother who participated in the protest, claimed the women did not speak Hebrew, did not undergo any security background checks, nor possessed any qualifications for taking care of children.