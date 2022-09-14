Israel: Soldier gets prison time for accidentally killing comrade

'The defendant looked through the scope of the rifle and pulled the trigger'

An Israeli soldier on Wednesday was sentenced to 26 months in prison and fined $3,500 for accidentally killing a fellow soldier last year.

Staff Sergeant M. of the Nahal Brigade mistakenly shot 23-year-old Staff Sergeant Yonatan Granot on February 23, 2021, at a base in the Jordan Valley.

M. was demoted to the rank of private and ordered to pay Granot's family $3,500 on top of his 26-month prison time.

The findings of the investigation showed that the direct cause of the accident was that Private M. was in possession of a weapon that he was not authorized to use.

Granot was struck in the head and critically injured by a .22-caliber round from a Ruger rifle, military prosecutors said, before dying three days later. This type of ammunition is typically used for riot dispersal.

“[The defendant] aimed the gun toward a hilltop within the camp… The defendant looked through the scope of the rifle and pulled the trigger,” prosecutors said.

Israel’s Chief of Staff noted that the investigation revealed a series of deficiencies in discipline, operational seriousness and training within the unit.

M. wrote a letter to Granot’s family last year apologizing for the incident, saying he "hoped to wake up from this nightmare and sit down with Yonatan to have coffee and laugh with him like before."

"I am so sorry. I ask for your forgiveness and atonement. Please forgive me," he had implored in his letter.