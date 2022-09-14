Israel: Financial crimes tied to terror, organized crime soared in 2021

Organized crime in Israel's Arab sector is a severe problem, partly due to a lack of financial services there

A government report released Wednesday indicated a sharp increase in financial offenses tied to organized crime and terror funding in 2021 compared to the year prior.

According to the Israel Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority (IMPA) – which operates under the Justice Ministry – 19 percent of financial crimes were connected to organized crime in 2021, up from 6.8 percent in 2020.

Organized crime in the Arab sector is a severe problem in Israel, partly due to a scarcity of financial services for Arab-Israelis, prompting many to turn to black market loans and other services offered by criminal organizations.

The report also found that crimes tied to terror financing in Israel grew as well, from nine percent in 2020 to 14.6 percent in 2021.

Fraud, deceit, and counterfeiting made up the largest part of financial crimes last year at 23 percent, followed by tax crimes, bribery, corruption, and the drug trade. Such crimes were carried out usually through international financial transactions, cash payments, and the provision of criminal financial services.

Several investigations by the IMPA were highlighted in the report, including an extensive one carried out in Israel and internationally against an organized criminal group.

The scheme involved defrauding online investors by offering them financial assets such as binary options, forex, and cryptocurrencies while promising high returns.

Criminal activity is becoming more and more sophisticated, said Israel’s Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who added that IMPA was “an important element in our efforts to expose criminals and to locate the assets and money routes they use.”