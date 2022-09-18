Israel: Tel Aviv highway reopens after damage caused by sinkhole

The sinkhole is believed to have been caused by construction work at the Azrieli Spiral Tower

The Ayalon highway that runs through Tel Aviv in central Israel reopened on Sunday morning after a 50-feet sinkhole appeared in the lane on Saturday evening, causing its closure.

Serious traffic jams are expected, however, as authorities scramble to repair the damage caused by the hole that appeared at the entrance to a ramp heavily used by motorists wishing to re-enter Tel Aviv.

The southbound lanes of the Ayalon Highway were closed between Ramat Hasharon and the HaShalom interchange for about an hour overnight as construction workers and engineers worked at the site, confirming that no further sinkholes should form. The HaShalom interchange exit, closest to where the sinkhole opened, will remain closed until further notice.

The Israeli railway company said trains from Tel Aviv resumed normal operations on Sunday morning after receiving the green light from the company's experts.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1571218595329282050 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Ynet, the sinkhole was caused by construction work at the Azrieli Spiral Tower, which is set to become Tel Aviv's second-tallest building.

“I have no doubt that this is a man-made technical failure,” Shmuel Marko, a professor of geology at Tel Aviv University, told Ynet after observing the chasm.

The Azrieli Group issued a statement late Saturday night saying it was looking into the matter. Israel’s Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli urged people wishing to drive to Tel Aviv on Sunday to take the train.

“I appeal again to everyone who can work from home tomorrow: do so. If you have to go to the center [of the country], come by public transport. Do not come to Tel Aviv by car,” Michaeli said in a statement.

Sinkholes are relatively rare in the center of the country, although a man was killed in July after a sinkhole opened up under a swimming pool at a house in Karmei Yosef in the center of the country.