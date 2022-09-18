Israel's prime minister announces major road safety plan

Already 244 people have died on the roads since the beginning of the year

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whose sister Michal was killed in a road accident in 1984, said on Sunday that Transport Minister Merav Michaeli would officially announce a plan to improve road safety.

"This fight is in our souls," the head of government said.

"I remember when I got home and both my parents were waiting for me at the door, crying, and telling me that my sister had been killed in a car accident, when she was 24 years old," he said.

“Every accident you hear about in the media breaks up a family. What makes it even more terrible is that a lot of these accidents can be avoided with the right job,” he added.

“The State of Israel has not done enough to fight road accidents. In recent years, other countries have managed to reduce fatal accidents by tens of percentage points because they were working properly. Now this government is making a change and will work in this area as well,” he said.

Last month, Michaeli unveiled a multi-year plan to improve road safety and reduce the number of victims by 50 percent, including the installation of 4,000 cameras to monitor traffic.

According to the National Road Safety Authority, 244 people have been killed on Israeli roads since the start of the year.

Since the state was founded in 1948, there have been 34,917 road deaths, including 5,211 children.

According to the government's plan, the country will be divided into geographical groups which will be targeted according to their specific needs.

It will particularly focus on drivers from the Arab community and young drivers, heavy goods vehicles, buses, transport vehicles and two-wheelers.

The five-year plan depends on the adoption of the state budget for 2023, which will not take place until after the elections on November 1.