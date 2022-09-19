Bill allowing fallen soldiers’ families to use their sperm advances

'Israel is well versed in the pain of loss. Israel has a moral debt to the grieving families'

In the first of three votes, Israeli lawmakers approved a bill that would allow the spouse and parents of fallen soldiers to use their sperm to have children.

The legislation was passed on Monday with 20 supporters, including the bill’s authors Zvi Hauser of the New Hope party and Likud’s May Golan.

According to the bill, which got preliminary approval in March, the partner or parents of the fallen soldier will be eligible to ask to harvest sperm from his body within 72 hours of his death.

Additionally, Israel’s army will then manage a registry of written consent by soldiers for the use of their sperm, all according to rules set by the Israeli defense minister.

A soldier’s spouse will be allowed to get impregnated by the sperm on the condition that the soldier did not object in writing. If a soldier has no partner, the parents are then authorized to ask to use his sperm to impregnate a willing woman.

Restrictions are also outlined: Parents won’t be allowed to make use of their deceased son’s sperm with more than one woman; a child born according to this law will be the son of the mother in every regard, and be the child’s sole guardian; a child born using the deceased soldier’s sperm will not be considered an army orphan.

“Israel is well-versed in the pain of loss. It has lost its best sons and daughters who fell in defense of state security. The lives of young soldiers were nipped in the bud, and Israel has a moral debt to them and to the grieving families who lost their dear one,” the bill’s preamble states.