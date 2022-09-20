Israel gradually approaching 10 million inhabitants

Some 177,000 babies were born in Israel and about 49,000 immigrants settled in the Jewish state in 2022

Israel's population is estimated at 9,593,000, according to Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) data released on Tuesday, just days before the Jewish New Year.

According to forecasts, the population of the Jewish state should reach approximately 10 million inhabitants by the end of 2024, 15 million by 2049, and 20 million at the end of 2065.

Israel’s CBS also indicated that 7,069,000 of the country's residents are Jewish – about 74 percent of the population – 2,026,000 are Arabs (21 percent), and the rest are Christians or members of other religions.

Among Jews aged 20 and over, 45.3 percent define themselves as "secular,” over 19 percent as "moderately religious traditional,” almost 14 percent as "religious-traditional,” 10.7 percent as "religious," and 10.5 percent as "ultra-Orthodox.”

Throughout 2022 so far, some 177,000 babies were born in Israel and about 49,000 new immigrants settled in the Jewish state, in addition to 2,000 Israelis who returned after having moved elsewhere.

On the other hand, around 53,000 people have died, including 4,400 from Covid since the last Jewish New Year.

The data showed that 89.3 percent of Israelis are satisfied with their daily life, the figure being higher among Jews (91.5 percent) than among Arabs (70.7 percent). This information also showed that 70.4 percent of Jews are satisfied with their financial situation, compared to 51.1 percent of Arabs.