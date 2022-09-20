English
Israel: Woman killed in Holon, nationalist motive suspected

An elderly couple walking on Jaffa street in central Jerusalem, on February 20, 2017.
There is suspicion of the incident being of a nationalist background

An 85-year-old woman was found dead Tuesday on Hashmonaim Street in the central Israeli suburb of Holon.

The elderly woman lived in one of the buildings near where she was attacked. 

According to doctors, the woman was found with significant head injuries, indicating signs of abuse, apparently from an attack.

Police and Israel’s domestic security agency the Shin Bet opened an investigation. There is suspicion of the incident being of a nationalist background.

This is a developing story

